DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's getting more expensive to dine out, whether in a high-end restaurant or a casual spot.
Restaurant prices have spiked 5.8% during the 12 months ending in November without seasonal adjustments, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics said, and many restaurateurs are unfortunately being forced to pass along the difference.
"I hate doing it, it's not fun for me, but there's only so much I can give until I have to pass some of those costs onto the consumer and I do think folks, for the most part, understand that," said Wyatt Dickson, the owner of Picnic in Durham..
The cost of beef is seeing the most dramatic increase with a 20.9% rise in prices.
That's not good news in a state known for its barbeque and brisket.
Dickson said it's been hard cushioning hikes on nearly every item he orders and he's had to raise prices several times during the pandemic.
"It makes a business that's already difficult and has tight margins that much more difficult," said Dickson.
Staffing shortages remain another problem. Places are being forced to shut down and that affects revenue.
For example, Real McCoys in Wake Forest was closed Monday because there weren't enough workers.
'I hate doing it': Restaurants raising prices as beef costs soar 21%
TOP STORIES
Show More