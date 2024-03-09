Mark Ruffalo in a pimple ad? Emma Stone in a rock band? Oscar nominees before they were stars

As long as there have been movies, people have come from all over, hoping to make it in Hollywood. This year's Oscar nominees are representing hometowns from coast to coast.
MARK RUFFALO
Mark Ruffalo, nominated for best actor in a supporting role, got his start in a 1989 commercial for Clearasil -- long before he was a four-time Oscar nominee.
EMMA STONE
Ruffalo's "Poor Things" co-star Emma Stone made her screen debut as a teenage contestant on the VH1 competition series, "In Search of the Partridge Family."
Stone won the part of Laurie Partridge in a Partridge Family reboot that lasted just one episode.
PAUL GIAMATTI
Paul Giamatti has credited the Howard Stern movie, "Private Parts" with making him a star.
Another memorable early role for Giamatti was the villain in "Big Fat Liar" - where he was dyed blue by Frankie Munoz and Amanda Bynes.
AMERICA FERRERA
Before "Barbie" or "Ugly Betty," America Ferrera was a Disney Channel star growing up.
She played Yolanda in the 2002 movie "Gotta Kick it Up!"
RYAN GOSLING
Ryan Gosling was also a Disney Channel start.
Gosling co-starred with Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in "The All New Mickey Mouse Club!"
BRADLEY COOPER
Bradley Cooper's screen debut came in "Sex and the City."
He shared a passionate makeout scene with Sarah Jessica Parker after meeting her character, Carrie in a bar.
Cooper also starred in the ABC TV show "Alias" with Jennifer Gardner in the early 2000s.
JEFFREY WRIGHT
Jeffrey Wright's first starring role was playing artistJean-Michel Basquiat in the 1996 bio-pic, "Basquiat."
Nearly 30 years later, he's a first time Oscar nominee.
March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.
Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.