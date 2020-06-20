triple crown

Belmont Stakes ready to run without fans, kicking off Triple Crown races

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- The Belmont Stakes are ready to run as live sports returns in New York.

The 152nd running usually has crowds of up to 100,000 spectators, but on Saturday, there will be 10 horses on the track and zero fans in the stands.

The Belmont Stakes is usually the last leg of the Triple Crown, but it will run first this year. The Kentucky Derby has shifted to September and the Preakness Stakes in October.

Having always been a true test of stamina in a mile-and-a-half race, the Belmont Stakes has changed the distance to a mile-and-an-eighth.

The race will be at 5:30 p.m. ET.

'Tiz the Law' is the favorite in Saturday's race. Should that horse win, it will be the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes in 138 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorkhealthandrew cuomotriple crownmedicalbelmont stakespreaknessbelmont parkcoronavirushorseskentucky derbyreopen ny
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIPLE CROWN
Exaggerator passes Nyquist at start of homestretch, wins Preakness
Derby winner Nyquist draws No. 3 post as Preakness favorite
Nyquist draws No. 13 post as early 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite
Triple Crown winner American Pharoah to race at Saratoga
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews remove 2 Confederate monuments in downtown Raleigh
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record for 5th straight day
Demonstrators topple 2 Confederate statues near NC Capitol building
2 killed in overnight Edgecombe County shooting
Trump's Tulsa rally: What to expect today
Raleigh 9-year-old spends each day giving food to those in need
Successful Fayetteville job expo highlights black businesses
Show More
RPD chief 'concerned' by footage of demonstrators' arrests
Cooper signs bill temporarily waiving road test for teen drivers
2nd officer accused in George Floyd death out on bond
So-Ca Raleigh donating all proceeds on reopening day this Juneteenth
Juneteenth events happening in Raleigh, Durham
More TOP STORIES News