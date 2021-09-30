Traffic

Exit off I-440 closed permanently, as crews work to improve traffic pattern

EMBED <>More Videos

Exit off I-440 closed permanently in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An exit off the Beltline to Western Boulevard is closing for good.

Early Thursday morning, NCDOT crews closed Exit 2A, the tight-looping exit from 440 to Western Boulevard.

This is the exit used by many people to get to west Raleigh and NC State University.

If you're headed this way in the future, you'll be directed to use Exit 2B. That exit has been updated and now gives drivers the option to turn left onto Western Boulevard at a new traffic light.

That new interchange is part of a larger effort that is going to widen that stretch of the Beltline from four to six lanes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleightrafficraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old killed in shooting at Selma neighborhood
Online rumors suggest Brian Laundrie is hiding in NC
NAACP head says he'll camp at governor's mansion until Sharpe pardoned
Army vet from Philly catches gator in trash can
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $620M
Man tried to abduct student walking to school in Raleigh, WCPSS says
Show More
Raleigh police investigate after woman shot on Cooper Road
LATEST: Cumberland Co. Schools offering hiring bonuses for teachers
Family of Haitian Raleigh man seek refuge at Mexico border
Nearly 100% of Duke Health employees vaccinated against COVID
Pandemic inspires new design trends for Triangle Parade of Homes
More TOP STORIES News