Exit off I-440 closed permanently, as crews work to improve traffic pattern

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An exit off the Beltline to Western Boulevard is closing for good.Early Thursday morning, NCDOT crews closed Exit 2A, the tight-looping exit from 440 to Western Boulevard.This is the exit used by many people to get to west Raleigh and NC State University.If you're headed this way in the future, you'll be directed to use Exit 2B. That exit has been updated and now gives drivers the option to turn left onto Western Boulevard at a new traffic light.That new interchange is part of a larger effort that is going to widen that stretch of the Beltline from four to six lanes.