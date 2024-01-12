NC company recalls jars of hot sauces due to risk of life-threatening allergic reaction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc. based in Raleigh, North Carolina has issued an allergy alert on some jars of hot sauces. The company is voluntarily recalling several 1.5-ounce jars of Benny T's Vesta Dry hot sauces.

On Thursday, January 4, the company was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that the label does not state the flour used is wheat flour," the company stated in its recall announcement, noting that "people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."

Here are the affected products:

Benny T's Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Ghost 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99498 0

Benny T's Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Hot 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99497 3

Benny T's Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Reaper 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99490 4

Benny T's Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Scorpion 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99491 1

Benny T's Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Very Hot 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99499 7

According to the FDA news release, the affected lot numbers and expiration dates are: FX001500 (expiration date 09/2024) and FX001582 (expiration date 09/2024) NDC 0078-0110-22. These lots were distributed nationwide to wholesalers across the US, beginning in January 2022 and September 2022, respectively.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to discard them. There have been no illnesses reported that are associated with these products, the FDA news release states.

Consumers with questions may contact Chris Tuorto at 919-656-7688, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. EST.