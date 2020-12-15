Bervette Carree named News Director at ABC11/WTVD-TV

Bervette Carree has been named ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh Durham's news director, effective Jan. 11, 2021, announced Tuesday by Rob Elmore, president and general manager, WTVD-TV, to whom she will report. Carree is an accomplished and award-winning journalist with a career that spans nearly 20 years working in various top 10 television markets and cable news networks, including CNN."I am thrilled to welcome Bervette back home to North Carolina and especially to joining our family at ABC11," said Rob Elmore, president and general manager, WTVD-TV. "During our search, it was clear that Bervette's leadership style, combined with her knowledge across all platforms in top markets, was exemplary. Additionally, her passion and track record of producing fair and balanced content that focuses on all community voices makes her the ideal choice to lead our news team's mission to reflect our communities within the content we produce."Carree is joining ABC11 from WXIA-TV, NBC's affiliate in Atlanta, Georgia, where she has been an executive producer since 2019. She also managed the "Voices For Equality" franchise, which includes content focused on underrepresented voices within the community.Carree is also a North Carolina native. Before working at WXIA-TV, she was an executive producer at WGHP-TV in High Point, North Carolina, where she played an integral role in revamping a four-and-a-half-hour morning show."It is a privilege and an honor to return home to join an esteemed group of journalists who are committed to serving the community on-air and behind the scenes - especially during these unprecedented and transformative times," said Carree. "I look forward to working with the team and building on the established journalistic excellence at ABC11 Eyewitness News."Her previous North Carolina professional stints include producing the news at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, WCNC-TV in Charlotte, and WITN-TV in Greenville. Carree also produced at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.On the national front, Carree was a lead producer at CNN and HLN in Atlanta, covering news events such as the Ebola outbreak, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, and the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.Carree is a proud HBCU graduate of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina. She is a mentor to many journalism students and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the Radio Television Digital News Association.