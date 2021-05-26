localish food

Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: This is the best cheesesteak in the region

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Best cheesesteak in the region is ...

PHILADELPHIA -- After four weeks, 16 cheesesteak spots, and more meat and cheese than you can imagine, we have a winner for the best cheesesteak of the region, as awarded by expert Jim Pappas.

Cleavers, Tony Joe's House of Great Eats, Donkey's Place and Phil and Jim's faced off for the ultimate title.

As a reminder, Jim has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks on his journey to the perfect cheesesteak, and has enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator) for this exercise.

Who came out victorious? Watch the video above and vote for your favorite below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphialocalish foodcheesesteakfoodwpvibite sizelocalish
RELATED
Cheesesteak Madness Episode 4: Best cheesesteak in Del/NJ
LOCALISH FOOD
Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Best cheesesteak in the region is ...
Cheesesteak Madness Episode 4: Best cheesesteak in Del/NJ
Chicken sandwich battle heats up, with a Hawaiian twist
My Grandmother's Kitchen offers cozy tribute to a nana and her recipes
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 2 missing after group of tubers go over dam near NC-VA border
2 dead, 2 injured in Durham shooting, police say
Raleigh names Patterson as new police chief
Black real estate developer breaks ground on SE Raleigh business hub
NCBOE approves documents for controversial social studies standards
Restaurants begin dishing out 20 percent Living Wage Fee to customers
DOD issues rule on Stayskal Act, will pay claims of medical malpractice
Show More
Fort Bragg soldier killed, 2 others injured in traffic accident
Man duped into buying Jeep that had 100k more miles than advertised
Unruly passenger escorted off NC plane for refusing to wear mask
Biden signs bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
'Armed and dangerous' carjacking suspect on the loose
More TOP STORIES News