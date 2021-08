EMBED >More News Videos A Nebraska man recorded the nightmare-come-true moment of getting stuck in an elevator with rising neck-high floodwaters.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a car went flying into a tattoo parlor in Fayetteville.It happened Sunday afternoon at Best Ink Fayetteville off of Skibo Road.The video shows a client sitting in a chair when the car smashes into the building.Debris went flying, landing the client -- who suffered minor scratches and bruises but was spared serious injuries.The building, however, has significant damage.The tattoo artist was in the back prepping at the time.