UVALDE, Texas -- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, interrupted a press conference from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the Uvalde shooting Wednesday, shouting at the current governor before being escorted from the auditorium."You are doing nothing... This is totally predictable when you choose not to do anything," O'Rourke said to Abbott.O'Rourke, who is running for governor, was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man shouting profanities at O'Rourke.