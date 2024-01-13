105 years young: Birthday celebration held for Roxboro woman

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Happy birthday to Ms. Beulah Rogers of Roxboro. She celebrated her 105th birthday on Jan. 12, 2024.

Rogers has lived through the service of 19 U.S. presidents; the first being Woodrow Wilson in 1919.

If that year sounds familiar it was the same year that the Treaty of Versailles was signed, marking the end of World War I.

Rogers' family and friends got together to celebrate the milestone birthday.

At the event, she said that she thanked God for taking care of her all these years.

So, what's the secret to a long life?? Rogers has a few pointers.

"There is always somebody out there that is going to like you and always someone out there who isn't going to like you. But do onto others as you would have them do onto you whether they like you or not," she said.

Rogers told ABC11 she just stopped driving three years ago, when she was 102 years old!