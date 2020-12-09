Big Daddy Kane visits Durham to help fill bus with Christmas toys for children in need

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A smooth operator set it off and got the job done Wednesday outside the Wal-Mart store on Mount Mariah Road in Durham. That's where Big Daddy Kane's star power and swagger brought many generous people to the store's parking lot, bearing gifts for children whose families face economic challenges.The faith-based group called Destiny Driven is behind the campaign to fill a Durham Parks and Recreation bus with unused, unwrapped toys. It's the eighth year for the charitable effort that encourages generous donations.Helping Kane warm it up were deejay Brian Dawson from K-97.5 and stylist Jina Law, who said: "Support these kids. There's so many people hurting right now, so however we can come together as a community let's do that, please."The rap legend was happy to help the community do that."It's a beautiful thing," Kane said. "And I want to thank Jina Law for involving me. I'm glad to be a part of it, and I hope many other people will support the cause."Law, watching happily as people arrived with donated gifts, giggled when asked if their commitment reflected the message of a hit recorded by Kane back in the day."Yeah, ain't no half steppin'!" she said.The organizers braved the chilly weather for a good cause."We got a good team of people. We're willing to stand out here in the cold today and get on our social media hoping that we make it happen today," Dawson said, "All you have to do is pull up and drop your toy off. And also, we have two or three more drives set up before Christmas. So this is just one opportunity for folks who have time to come out and support what we're doing."The toy drive, which ended at 2 p.m., benefits Genesis House and the work of Durham Parks and Recreation to help children in need.