Bike Bonanza returns to downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The second annual Bike Bonanza will roll into downtown Raleigh's Union Station Plaza in honor of National Bike Month.On Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., this family-friendly social event, organized by Oaks and Spokes, will feature bicycle vendors, safety checks, bike-share rides and an interactive community art project.Mary Sell, executive director of Oaks and Spokes said this event came to life in response to the lack of access that Raleigh residents may have to shops that sell cargo or electric bikes."We wanted to provide an opportunity for people to experience those and be able to talk to people who own those types of bikes already," Sell said. "So it's a fun event back by popular demand."According to Sell, her organization is making an effort toward a more climate-resilient community."Certainly, our transportation is our biggest climate emitter, so it's important to build our community in a way that's bikeable for folks, and electric bikes are a whole new option for people," Sell said. "A lot of cargo bikes are electric and they provide an opportunity for families to try and get around by bike."National Bike Month continues throughout May to showcase the benefits of bicycling while encouraging more people to try it.To celebrate National Bike Month, Oaks & Spokes and other community partners will continue to work to bring several events around Raleigh to bike.