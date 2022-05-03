Science

Durham scientists developing new type of lab-grown human milk for babies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scientists in Durham are developing a new type of lab-grown human milk for babies.

Biomilq, a startup based in Durham, said it is on track to create infant milk generated with human tissue.

It is made with cells from donated mothers' milk along with breast tissue.

The lab then grows those cells and incubates them in a reactor that mimics the environment found in a breast.

The women-owned company's co-founder said its product will nutritionally be more like human milk than formulas.

The company hopes it will be available in about three years.
