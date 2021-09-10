Raleigh begins Lights Out initiative to help save migrating birds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It might be a little darker at night in Raleigh for the next several weeks.Raleigh is joining efforts to protect migrating birds by turning off non-essential city lighting.Twice a year, millions of birds fly through North Carolina, mostly at night. The birds fly south for the winter and back north during the spring.Bright lights can distract and disorient nocturnally migrating birds. Sometimes these distractions can be fatal.In fact, migratory bird populations have been declining significantly in the past several years.Experts said turning off lights--especially bright, upward-facing lights--is an simple and effective way to help the birds.From September 10 through November 30, Raleigh will turn off all non-essential lighting between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The city did the same thing earlier this year from April 12 through May 12.In addition to helping the birds, turning off these lights reduces energy consumption and saves costs.Individuals and businesses are encouraged to participate in this effort.orfor more information.