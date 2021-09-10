Pets & Animals

Raleigh begins Lights Out initiative to help save migrating birds

EMBED <>More Videos

Lights Out push starts in Raleigh to help migrating birds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It might be a little darker at night in Raleigh for the next several weeks.

Raleigh is joining efforts to protect migrating birds by turning off non-essential city lighting.

Twice a year, millions of birds fly through North Carolina, mostly at night. The birds fly south for the winter and back north during the spring.

Bright lights can distract and disorient nocturnally migrating birds. Sometimes these distractions can be fatal.

In fact, migratory bird populations have been declining significantly in the past several years.

Experts said turning off lights--especially bright, upward-facing lights--is an simple and effective way to help the birds.

From September 10 through November 30, Raleigh will turn off all non-essential lighting between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The city did the same thing earlier this year from April 12 through May 12.

In addition to helping the birds, turning off these lights reduces energy consumption and saves costs.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to participate in this effort. Click here or here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsraleighwild animalsbirdsanimalsraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
School bus drivers to call for statewide pay increase
Newest Trader Joe's opens today in Morrisville
'It takes a toll': Healthcare workers fight burnout, fatigue
Durham school board OKs plans for outdoor classrooms
This type of gun is confiscated the most in Wake County
Taco Bell wants used sauce packets back so it can reuse them
Show More
Dress for Success Fall Boutique sale starts today
NFL is back! Brady throws for 379 yards in win over Cowboys
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Easiest Peach Cobbler Ever
LATEST: Cooper urges North Carolinians to step up and get vaccinated
Raleigh nonprofit to receive Afghan families in coming weeks
More TOP STORIES News