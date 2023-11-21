9-month-old black bear joins Museum of Life and Science in Durham

A new baby black bear has joined the Museum of Life and Science in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new baby black bear has joined the Museum of Life and Science in Durham.

The 9-month-old male bear weighs 88 pounds and has already joined the museum's three adult bears.

Wildlife officials found the cub abandoned in April. He spent months in rehab before being released into the wild in September.

A week after that release, the cub was seen "exhibiting behaviors that would not have allowed him to survive in the wild," according to a statement from the museum.

At that point, wildlife officials reached out to the museum to see if he could make that his long-term home.

"We are delighted to welcome this nine-month-old cub to our group of bears at the Museum," Senior Director of Animal Care Sherry Samuels said. "This cub brings a youthful energy that is truly infectious. Our team is excited to observe the interactions between the cub and our other bears, fostering a dynamic and enriching environment for the bears and our visitors."

SEE ALSO | Black bear, Yona, of Museum of Life and Science in Durham dies at 14

The museum announced the passing of the beloved animal who has been part of the museum since 2010.

The cub is now on exhibit at the museum's black bear habitat. Museum officials warn that he likely will no be out every day, as he continues to learn the space and settle into life at the museum.

The cub also does not yet have a name. Museum officials said they plan to launch a naming contest on their social media channels in the coming weeks.

"We want the community to be part of this exciting moment," Marketing and Communications Director Ro Rode said. "Naming the bear cub is a special way for our visitors to connect with the Museum's wildlife conservation efforts and engage in the ongoing story of our bear group."