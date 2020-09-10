Tool helps shoppers find black-owned small businesses in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Terry Mangum is just 20 years old and already a small business owner. He owns One of One Boutique in the heart of downtown-- offering handcrafted shoes and clothes in addition to the more common, commercial pieces.
Mangum opened the shop a mere month before the COVID-19 shutdown. His store was damaged during the George Floyd protests in May. Mangum says the shop is bouncing back, but he has to work a second job to keep the doors open.
"I don't get a lot of sleep, but it's worth it to me," said Magnum.
He's one black-owned small business owner hoping to see some extra love right now through a new interactive tool.
You can seek out black-owned businesses throughout the state either by geography or business category. There are more than 600 black-owned business in the Black Dollar NC directory.
It's being launched as Shop Local Raleigh is reporting 60 percent small businesses are on the verge of closing.
"I think in the last couple months we've seen a call to action to support black-owned businesses," said Black Dollar NC CEO Johnny Hackett.
Mangum says you wouldn't just be supporting him, but also the local designers whose work is on display.
"We have Humble. He's a local designer," Mangum said while showing off some t-shirts.
One of the many items inside the store are patched jeans crafted by a fashion-forward high school student.
"Us, as a small business, we use our platform to have local designers. They come and put their stuff in here and showcase their talent. We want everyone to grow with us. We want to grow with the community," said Mangum.
