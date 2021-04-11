farmers market

Black Farmers Market makes its return to Durham in a new location

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Black Farmers Market makes its return to Durham in a new location

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The return of the Black Farmers Market brought dozens of people to the Golden Belt parking lot in Durham, where food trucks and other businesses provided services valued by those who want to spend more money in the Black community. It's a great opportunity for photographer Samantha Everette.

"I've done maternity shoots for the Black Farmers Market shoppers, I've done some branding shoots for the vendors that are here, to showcase their wares," she said.

That's one objective of the organizers, who moved the Black Farmers Market to Golden Belt after operating last year in the NC Mutual parking lot.

"It was a rough time last year for everybody, including the farmers," said Crystal Taylor of the Black Farmers Market. "But being able to hold the farmers market last year, we did a great job of getting people to know who they were. So that way, they could stay in touch with each other, even after the market."

The networking opportunities benefit customers and supporters as well as vendors.

"Yeah, everything is locally sourced," said Tiera George, owner of TG Floristry. "Most of the flowers come from the Durham area, some come from Hurdle Mills, others coming from Mebane. So we're like, I'd say, 90 percent sourced locally."

That message of empowerment and opportunity also promoted on the other side of the county line, in Raleigh.

"Yes, we'll be at the Southeast YMCA, at 1436 Rock Quarry Road. We'll be there on the 4th Sunday, every Sunday through November as well." Taylor said.

The organizers insist on social distancing, masks, use of hand sanitizer and other safety measures in both locations while welcoming supporters of Black-owned businesses. You'll find more about their concept and objectives at blackfarmersmkt.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdurhamdurham countyblack owned businessfarmers marketdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FARMERS MARKET
'919 Day' celebrates all things Raleigh with Moore Square festival
Kerber's Farm offers classes to teach kids about farm life
Durham market for small farmers getting back on track
Cary farm launching new farmers' market this spring
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News