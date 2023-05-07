'We are in the community': Black Farmers Market returns to Durham

Hours for the Black Farmers Market are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays in Raleigh or Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Black Farmers Market concept dates back to 2018, when the organizers of Black August in the Park reached out to local farmers and noticed the positive response from the public.

Now, as the market returns for 2023, the owner of Jireh Family Farms in Durham appreciates the opportunity.

"This Black Farmers Market produces a lot of our income. We have regular customers that come here and purchase from us," said Valarie Jarvis. "It allows us to grow our following and let people know we are in the community."

Marquette Cates, Jr., the Black Farmers Market spokesman, told ABC11 why the annual market keeps attracting customers: "Because a lot of these farmers have been in business for hundreds of years. Secondly, providing access to younger and older people in the community."

People like Alaza Mims, a baker with a variety of cake slices to sell as she begins her second season at the Black Farmers Market.

"This is helping me so much. To learn my brand, help me get involved in the community and grow my businesses well," Mims said.

"When you come here, everything is market price but the quality is even better. That should make you feel a little bit better about making decisions, you know," said Cates. "Wisdom is important, to spread as much of that as we can so people will know what's going on in the area, and they don't even have the available resources like they think they do."

