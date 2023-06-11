'We cycle strong': Local group aims to bring under-represented minorities to cycling

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the wind in their hair, pedaling and proud, the Raleigh-Durham chapter of 'Black Girls Do Bike' hosted more than a dozen girls and boys teaching them safety and how to ride.

"I can make new friends," said young bike rider Kristina.

The chapter provides representation and opportunities in a sport historically dominated by white men.

"Young ladies like Kristina can see us and know that they can ride a bike strong like we can," Simone Hamlett with Black Girls Do Bike said.

The Raleigh- Durham chapter is just one of more than 180 chapters nationwide, riding for fun and for their health.

"We want to cycle to reduce high blood pressure, to lower our cholesterol, lower our diabetes," Yvette Yarborough-Trotman with Black Girls Do Bike said. "We get out here because we can. And when we get out here we cycle strong."

The group said they hope cyclists walk away with much more than just skills.

"We as a community will support them in their riding and bike efforts," Hamlett said.