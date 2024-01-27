Events to celebrate Black History Month 2024 in the Triangle and surrounding counties

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- February is a month dedicated to honoring and acknowledging the significant contributions and achievements of the Black community.

Below is a list of numerous events planned across the Triangle and beyond to honor this year's Black History Month.

January 27 - African American Cultural Celebration, Raleigh The North Carolina Museum is kicking off Black History Month with its annual commemoration featuring African American music, art, dance, and food.

February 1 - Preview screening of GOSPEL - musical performance and Q &A, Durham. Join PBS NC, WNCU Radio, and Hayti Heritage Center for an uplifting event that celebrates the rich heritage of gospel music and the powerful spirituality it embodies.

February 3 - NC MLK Black History Month Parade, Durham The parade will include marching bands, step/dance teams, sororities/fraternities, mascots, and more.

The Former Mayor of Durham, Elaine O'Neal, will be the Grand Marshall. 2024 Black Lens Symposium, Raleigh. You'll hear from experts and thought-leaders from around our community in a conversation around Black duality, Black centricity, and Black history. "We've always been out here" A Civil Rights Walking Tour, Raleigh.

The North Carolina State Capitol hosts a series of walking tours focusing on the history of protest and civil rights in downtown Raleigh. The tours run every Saturday in February at 11 am. Registration is required.

February 4 - Black History Month Concert Series, Carrboro Celebrate local Black artists and their contributions to the music scene with the Town of Carrboro. First up is Neo Soul/R &B artist, Erin Blue.

February 7 - Black Is the Color, Cary. This event will showcase a film about African American art. Following the film, there will be an art class inspired by the film.

February 7-28 - Black History Month Walking Tours, Wake Forest. The Town of Wake Forest and Wake Forest Historical Museum will offer free tours of the Northeast Community on Feb. 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, and 28.

February 10 - Future of Black History Month - STREAMing into the Future, Cary This program is an immersive exploration into the culture and achievements of the Black community. The STREAMing (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) aspects of Black history will be highlighted.

February 11 - Family Day, Durham . At the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University, you can learn about community stories and participate in art activities that feature works by artists of African descent.

February 14 - Douglas Day 2024 at Historic Stagville, Durham. Join this transcription party to celebrate Frederick Douglass's birthday and help make Black history resources more accessible to all.

February 23 - WSES Black History Month Show, Fayetteville. This event will feature inspiring speeches and soulful music at J S Spivery Recreation Center.

February 24- 25 - Black History Trolley Tours, Raleigh. Tours will begin at Mordecai Historic Park and travel to Oberlin, where passengers will learn about the Historic Turner House and the Turners' battle for freedom.

February 25 - Black History Month Storytelling, Southern Pines Mitch Capel will host an afternoon of African American stories told by two-time Grammy award winner, author, and speaker Willa Brigham and North Carolina Humanities Council Road Scholar Elish "Mother" Minter. "The Ongoing Fight for Freedom", Chapel Hill. UNC-Chapel Hill is celebrating Black History Month with a one-man presentation and performance elevating Black freedom fighters and veterans.