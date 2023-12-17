No rain delay for annual Black Market Vendor Expo in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A super soggy Sunday left dozens of local small business owners waiting for customers at the annual Black Market Vendor Expo in Raleigh. The opportunity to boost their bottom lines less than a week before Christmas kept hope alive for many as they sat behind carefully curated display tables inside the Michelleez Event Center on Maitland Drive.

"Well, we just opened, so we're going to give it some time," said an optimistic Sandra Jackson Hines, author of several children's books. "I know it's wet out, but this is for a good cause."

The event's organizer, salon owner Melody Council, also gave away free toys while providing a well-lit, clean, and dry space for the local vendors to operate,

"When I moved here 17 years ago, I didn't see anyone networking, so I wanted to network with other Black-owned businesses," said Council. "So we are bringing all Black-owned businesses together under one roof so they can showcase their businesses and sell their services and products. It just grew out of my salon, and just kept growing and growing. And it's still growing."

"I'm just here for the toys for the kids," Shameaka Little said. "I have four little ones, so that's what I came for."

She arrived as heavy rain continued to fall outside. But Council stayed positive and on message, despite the showers that may have affected turnout.

"Weather's fine, weather's fine," she said with a smile. "You know, we don't want to disappoint the kids. And we don't want to disappoint the vendors who spent their time coming out to serve the community."

Still, Jackson Hines came up with a backup plan.

"My book is available on Amazon," she said. "And it does make a good gift for Christmas."