NFL sees most Black starting quarterbacks in league history on season opener weekend

The start of the NFL season this past weekend was historic for Black quarterbacks.

ESPN reports the NFL season opener had the most Black starting quarterbacks in history with 10 total in week one.

The history-making quarterbacks include:
  • Cam Newton- New England Patriots
  • Patrick Mahomes- Kansas City Chiefs
  • Lamar Jackson- Baltimore Ravens
  • Russell Wilson- Seattle Seahawks
  • Teddy Bridgewater- Carolina Panthers
  • Dak Prescott- Dallas Cowboys
  • Tyrod Taylor- Los Angeles Chargers
  • Deshaun Watson- Houston Texans
  • Dwayne Haskins- Washington Football Team
  • Kyler Murray- Arizona Cardinals

The NFL season kicked off on Thursday and as expected, numerous players took a knee during the national anthem.

Others chose to stand and hold a fist in the air. Some teams locked arms as they stood on the sideline.

The kneeling from players is an evolved form of what former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first did in 2016.



On Sunday, he tweeted his take on some of the NFL's social justice initiatives - calling them "propaganda."

He also said the league is still blackballing Eric Reid, Kaepernick's former teammate who joined him in protest four years ago.

Shots of both Kaepernick and Reid are featured in the NFL's video of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" -- largely considered the Black national anthem.

The video is being played ahead of games during week one.

One thing noticeably absent this year are fans. Only a couple cities are allowing people inside stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.
