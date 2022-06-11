1 person dead, 1 injured at graduation party in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a graduation party at around midnight in Bladen County.The Elizabethtown police were called to assist with a large crowd at the Bladen County Hospital Friday night after two people arrived with gunshot wounds.According to officials, police discovered the shooting took place at a highschool graduation party in the 100 block of White Plains Church Road. Police say an arguement lead to the deadly gunfire and they believe there were multiple shooters.If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact the Bladen County Sheriff's Office 910-862-6960.