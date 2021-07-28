Orange County mother, son flower delivery business seeks help expanding

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Orange County mother and son duo are seeking help to expand their flower delivery business.
Raimee Sorensen and his mom Rebecca created Blawesome Flower Farm to combine Raimee's love of gardening and people.
Raimee is a young man living with autism. He grows, cultivates and delivers the organic flowers along with the Blawesome Flower Farm social care farm team.
Blawesome hopes to give the community the "opportunity to witness the beautiful gifts that people with disabilities have to offer."
Delivering the beautiful blooms and being able to interact with people at a distance helped keep Raimee going during the pandemic.
"Just being able to take flowers out into the world and wave at people from a safe distance was helpful in kind of alleviating some of that anxiety about that everything is OK; it's going to be OK," Rebecca said.
With 130 deliveries every week, they've had to borrow a van from a local farmer. But in order to grow, they'll need their own van. Unfortunately they don't have the $30,000 it will cost to purchase one.
"We continue to sell out and it's amazing, and we're so grateful and appreciative of all the support that the community has given us, but we found ourselves in a position where we really need to get a delivery vehicle of our own," Rebecca said.
With the help of the community, they're hopeful they can continue delivering beauty and joy.
Blawesome has a Kickstarter campaign to raise the $30,000. That means they have to meet their goal by August 15th in order to get any of the money they raised. So if you'd like to contribute, click here.
