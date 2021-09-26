3 Central North Carolina schools recognized for academic achievements

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A charter school in Wilson received national recognition for its academic performance.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized Sallie B. Howard School as a National Blue Ribbon School.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program started in 1982 and continues to recognize public and private institutions that take substantial steps in closing the achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Sallie B. Howard is one of eight schools in North Carolina to receive the recognition this year but the only charter school among those winners.
Also in Central North Carolina, Pearsontown Elementary School in Durham and Sampson Early College High School in Clinton were selected as Blue Ribbon Schools this year.
