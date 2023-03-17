One person dead, 3 hurt after boat capsizes on Jordan Lake

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died and three others were injured in a boating accident at Jordan Lake on Friday.

North Carolina Wildlife said a call came in about 2 p.m. for a boating accident at the Farrington Point access area off of Farrington Point Road in Chatham County.

Four men were on a boat that capsized.

The four were taken to UNC Hospitals and one man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The men were out fishing and started to head toward the boat ramp when they noticed the weather was getting rough.

Authorities haven't determined why the boat capsized.

The extent of the injuries of the other three men wasn't immediately known.

NC Wildlife is investigating.