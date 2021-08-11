Body pulled from Cape Fear River in Fayetteville

EMBED <>More Videos

Body pulled from Cape Fear River in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A boater saw a body floating in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday night.

First responders who quickly arrived at the Deep Creek Outfitters boat ramp on Person Street. Once there, they pulled the body out of the water and began trying to figure out how the person got there.

The medical examiner was called to analyze the body, while law enforcement combed over a Ford Mustang parked near the ramp.

The body has not yet been identified, nor has a cause of death been determined.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleriverfayetteville police departmentfayetteville newsbody found
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heat Advisory: Feels-like temperatures to reach 104-107
Wake real estate agent changes vaccine stance after COVID battle
Tropical Storm Fred strengthening in Caribbean
NC suspends Carvana vehicle sales at Wake County location
Senate OKs Dems' $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden
Preschool friends who battled cancer together reunite for the 1st time
Show More
LATEST: Cumberland County Schools votes unanimously to require masks
Man wanted in murder of Helping Hand Mission drummer caught in Boston
Orange County mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday
Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
Doctors concerned about rise in anxiety, depression as COVID surges
More TOP STORIES News