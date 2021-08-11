Body pulled from Cape Fear River in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A boater saw a body floating in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday night.First responders who quickly arrived at the Deep Creek Outfitters boat ramp on Person Street. Once there, they pulled the body out of the water and began trying to figure out how the person got there.The medical examiner was called to analyze the body, while law enforcement combed over a Ford Mustang parked near the ramp.The body has not yet been identified, nor has a cause of death been determined.