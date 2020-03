DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A body was found in the heart of downtown Durham Thursday morning.Police and first responders were seen around the intersection of Main St. and Corcoran St.., where a body was found outside. Durham police say the body was found around 1:20 a.m.The circumstances of the death are not known. The person's identity was not given.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.