Body found in Harnett County just outside Erwin

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in Harnett County.

The sheriff's office said the body was found Monday on Maynard Lake Road just outside Erwin.

The medical examiner's office is looking into a cause of death and the sheriff's office said it was working on an identity.

Maynard Lake Road was closed from Erwin Access Road to NC Highway 55 for more than 3 hours while authorities investigated.

No other details were immediately released.