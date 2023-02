Man found dead off the side of Franklin Street in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a man in his 30s was found lying in the grass just off the road in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department said officers found the body off Franklin Street near Winslow Street around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

How the man died remains a mystery at this point. His identity has not been released because his family has not yet been notified.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).