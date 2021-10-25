Body found in Robeson County during missing person search

EMBED <>More Videos

Body found in Robeson County during missing person search

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A body was found in Robeson County on Monday while investigators were conducting a missing persons search.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said the body was found off of Tom M Road near NC710 between Rowland and Pembroke.

That's in the general area where detectives have been searching for 42-year-old Jessica Lawrence.

The sheriff's office said it has obtained Lawrence's DNA for comparison to the body found Monday. Investigators have also spoken with family members about obtaining Lawrence's dental records.

Her disappearance has been called suspicious and likely unlawful by the sheriff and investigators said they have reason to believe foul play was involved.

Last week, North Carolina search and rescue teams from state emergency management were searching for her on Hubbard Road near Rowland.

Lawrence was last seen at her home on Coy Road in St. Pauls, North Carolina, on Sept. 26. She was first reported missing by a family member on Oct. 12.
EMBED More News Videos

Eighteen days after Jessica Lawrence was last seen, investigators found a registered sex offender driving her car.



On Oct. 14, investigators found Lawrence's 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Red Springs being driven by someone else 42-year-old Michael Brayboy.

He was arrested and charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond.

"We can't discuss details of where the investigation is at this point but many leads have been established and evidence has been obtained," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. "We are asking for the public's assistance in regards to anyone that observed Brayboy in the vehicle described or may have seen him with Lawrence around September 26-27, 2021 to come forward."

If you have information that might help, call Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncsex offendermissing womanbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News