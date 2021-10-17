Registered sex offender found driving car of missing Robeson County woman Jessica Lawrence

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The disappearance of a 42-year-old woman out of Robeson County is being call suspicious and likely unlawful, according to Robeson County Sheriff's Office.Investigators said they have reason to believe foul play is involved in the disappearance of Jessica Lawrence.Lawrence was last seen at her home on Coy Road in St. Pauls, North Carolina, on Sept. 26. She was first reported missing by a family member on Oct. 12.On Oct. 14, investigators found Lawrence's 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Red Springs being driven by someone else.That someone else was 42-year-old Michael Brayboy. He was arrested and charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond."We can't discuss details of where the investigation is at this point but many leads have been established and evidence has been obtained," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. "We are asking for the public's assistance in regards to anyone that observed Brayboy in the vehicle described or may have seen him with Lawrence around September 26-27, 2021 to come forward."If you have information that might help, call Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.