Body of missing kayaker pulled from Cape Fear River

MONCURE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 59-year-old Cameron man who was swept under the water on the Cape Fear River on Wednesday has been found dead after hours of searching.

The body of Danny Bullard was found near the accident site Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the Chatham County Operations Center received a call related to a person being swept into an undercurrent of the Buckhorn Dam on the Cape Fear River near Moncure.

Officials said Bullard was pulled from the boat and was last seen floating in the middle of the channel.

Chatham County Emergency Management, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, the Moncure Fire Department, the North Chatham Fire Department, the Apex Fire Department, Lee County Emergency Management, Harnett County Emergency Management, North Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and First Health of the Carolinas all assisted in the search.

