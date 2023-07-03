Selma under a 24-hour boil water advisory

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Selma residents are under a boil water advisory for 24 hours.

It's because of a water main break that crews worked to repair since early Monday morning.

The Town of Selma said it will notify residents when the advisory is lifted, which will be after required water testing.

Officials said to use bottled or boiled water for drinking and food preparation.

To properly boil water, bring it to a full rolling boil for at least one minute and allow it to cool before use.

Pets should also drink bottled or boiled water during the advisory period.

Though the repairs are complete, some residents may see a gradual change in pressure while water begins reaching all lines.

Get more information from the Johnston County Health Department here.