Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea to hit shelves in March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's own Bojangles -- known for its fast food chicken, biscuits and sweet tea -- is now hoping to make a splash in the alcohol industry.

Bojangles, which began in Charlotte in 1977, has partnered with Appalachian Mountain Brewing to release a new beverage creation in 2023.

The drink is call Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. The company said they combined Bojangles' knowledge of tea and AMB's brewing innovation to create the libation.

The drink will not be sold at Bojangles restaurants. Instead, it will hit shelves in March as 12-packs of 12-ounce or 16-ounce cans at retailers such as Sheetz, Harris Teeter, Lowes, Walmart, Food Lion and more.

Initially, you'll have to be in North Carolina or South Carolina to find Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. But the company plans to expand to other states at a later date.