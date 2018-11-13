Goldsboro High students were relocated to Wayne Academy. Car riders from Wayne School of Engineering have also been relocated to Herman Park Center. Any GHS or WSE parent who wishes to pick up their child must have a photo ID. — Wayne County PS (@WayneCountyPS) November 13, 2018

A person under the age of 18 was arrested for sending a bomb threat that forced two Goldsboro schools to evacuate.The threat forced Wayne County Schools to evacuate Goldsboro High School and Wayne School of Engineering on Tuesday morning.A few hours after the initial bomb threats police arrested a juvenile suspect and charged them with "communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property."The minor was taken to New Hanover County Juvenile Detention Center. By law, the minor will have a custody review hearing within five days.The school system commented on the threats against the schools:"Threats are not a joke! Anyone caught making threats against a school will be charged with a felony & could have to pay for the search. Students caught making threats: 365 suspensions/possible expulsion."