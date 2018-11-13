Arrest made in bomb threat that forced evacuation of 2 Goldsboro schools

EMBED </>More Videos

Goldsboro High students relocated to Wayne Academy due to threats

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A person under the age of 18 was arrested for sending a bomb threat that forced two Goldsboro schools to evacuate.

The threat forced Wayne County Schools to evacuate Goldsboro High School and Wayne School of Engineering on Tuesday morning.


A few hours after the initial bomb threats police arrested a juvenile suspect and charged them with "communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property."

The minor was taken to New Hanover County Juvenile Detention Center. By law, the minor will have a custody review hearing within five days.

The school system commented on the threats against the schools:

"Threats are not a joke! Anyone caught making threats against a school will be charged with a felony & could have to pay for the search. Students caught making threats: 365 suspensions/possible expulsion."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
threatwayne county newshigh schoolschool evacuationGoldsboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cary infant's death ruled accidental, autopsy shows
Police: Durham 18-year-old killed man while wanted for rape
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
E-cigarette company Juul halts sales of flavors at stores
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville family get new basketball pad
Man accused of killing 3, injuring 1 at Johnston Co. home in custody
CNN sues President Trump over revoked press credentials
Amazon passes up Raleigh for HQ2
Show More
Officer shot bouncer who took down nightclub shooter, witnesses say
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Texas woman blows up wedding dress after divorce
Flooding, downed tree cause road closures in the Triangle
North Carolina man accused of trying to strangle pregnant woman
More News