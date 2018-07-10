Boy recovering after being pulled from Durham pool

A young boy is recovering after being pulled from a pool in Durham. (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A young boy is recovering after being pulled from a pool in Durham on Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Woodcroft Club on West Woodcroft Parkway.

Eyewitnesses said the boy is about 5 years old.

He was at the pool with the Christian Prep Academy day camp. Officials with the camp said he is doing OK and is back home.

Witnesses said they didn't notice anything until they heard the whistle and saw a lifeguard jump in the pool.

They said the pool manager performed CPR.

The boy was alert as EMS loaded him into the ambulance.

The pool manager said he's relieved the child is OK.
