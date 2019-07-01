Fort Bragg sergeant charged in shooting that killed Fayetteville man near Hope Mills night club

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg sergeant is charged with murder in connection to a shooting near a Hope Mills night club that left a Fayetteville man dead.
William Donelle Dillard is accused of fatally shooting Kitric Shavoy Reeves Jr. on June 24.
He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Cumberland County Jail.
Authorities say the shooting was the result of an earlier altercation.
Reeves was shot around 2 a.m. near Club Aqua in the 3000 block of North Main Street. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
"This situation has ripped my family to pieces," his mom Teresa Leslie told ABC11 last week. "I don't wish this on anybody. This is the worst deal of pain that I have ever been through in my entire life."
