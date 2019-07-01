shooting

Fort Bragg sergeant charged in shooting that killed Fayetteville man near Hope Mills night club

By
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg sergeant is charged with murder in connection to a shooting near a Hope Mills night club that left a Fayetteville man dead.

William Donelle Dillard is accused of fatally shooting Kitric Shavoy Reeves Jr. on June 24.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Cumberland County Jail.

Authorities say the shooting was the result of an earlier altercation.

Reeves was shot around 2 a.m. near Club Aqua in the 3000 block of North Main Street. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

"This situation has ripped my family to pieces," his mom Teresa Leslie told ABC11 last week. "I don't wish this on anybody. This is the worst deal of pain that I have ever been through in my entire life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hope millscumberland countyshootingcumberland county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Durham man charged in Burlington triple murder
Motion filed to dismiss charges against woman for fetal death
2 teens charged with shooting 17-year-old in Sanford
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lone survivor says husband, killed in plane crash, was her 'soulmate'
Suspect dead after police chase, crash on US-70
Durham man charged in Burlington triple murder
I-Team: The one issue that could halt proposed 40-story Raleigh tower
Officials give tips on how to stay safe around fireworks
Man's act of kindness toward boy alone on flight goes viral
Driver detained after suspicious activity shuts down Fort Bragg gate
Show More
Stay safe outside! Triangle could see near-record heat this week
Astronaut, NC State grad Christina Koch gives update on the ISS
Wake sheriff ends seniors 'well-check' program; what happens now?
Texas woman refuses to pay for cake she ate while shopping
Man falls to death while rock climbing in North Carolina
More TOP STORIES News