Wake County leaders host breast cancer awareness event in Downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County leaders held a research event Saturday in Downtown Raleigh in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

Wake County Board of Commissioners along with other Wake County staff were on Fayetteville Street to educate the community on breast cancer risk factors, the importance of self-exams and helping people get access to community resources.

In Wake County, more than 4,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer between 2015-2019, and more than 500 of those women lost their lives.

According to Wake County, about 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of breast cancer and the most significant risk factors are gender and age. The good news is that most women can survive breast cancer if it's found and treated early.

"How important breast health is and women who haven't had mammograms, so if they haven't already scheduled one and men who have women in their life also schedule their mammograms for early detection," Organizer Kelli McNeill-Wilhelm said.

The event was one of several the county will host throughout the month. The next event will be held Tomorrow Sunday October 16 at Saint Matthews Church on Louisburg Road.