Triangle organization holds event on impact of breast cancer in the Black community

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 'Pink Power Tour' gathered over the weekend to educate people about the impact of breast cancer in the Black community.Sister's Network Triangle NC organized the event.The event took place July 9 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Research Triangle Park and focused on triple negative breast cancer.It accounts for roughly 10-15% of all breast cancers."Black women are dying more than any other ethnic group, so we are sounding the alarm and saying breast cancer is a crisis in the black community, we need to do something different, maybe it's policy change. But our women are being diagnosed too young, too early and too often," Caleen Allen, vice president of Sister's Network, said.Those in attendance heard from a 14-year-old survivor, who also served on the panel.