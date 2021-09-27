localish

Brent Rivera surprises "Magic Maker" with a family trip to Disney World

LOS ANGELES -- Brent Rivera, a social media star with over 75 million followers across platforms, surprised Oscar Cabrera, a "Disney Magic Maker," with a trip to Walt Disney World Resort to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Rivera dropped by Cabrera's home in Burbank, CA with an award honoring Cabrera's generous spirit in his community. For years, Cabrera has gone out of his way to help those in need. His daughter, who nominated him for the award, said that her father donates bags and bags of clothing, supports struggling local businesses, and even arranged for a young girl with a cleft lip to receive surgery.

Cabrera is one of 50 Disney Magic Makers who prove that simple acts of kindness can make a profound difference in neighborhoods across America. To learn more, visit disneymagicmakers.com.
