NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Bret Michaels, frontman of the rock band Poison, had to cancel a concert in Tennessee after being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency.The band was scheduled to perform Thursday night in Nashville with Def Leppard and Motley Crüe.The nature of Michaels' illness was not made public.The 59-year-old singer has Type 1 diabetes and has also been dealing with a number of health issues.He suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2010 and had surgery to repair a hole in his heart following a mini-stroke.