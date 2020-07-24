Hobbies & Interests

Coast Guard ship being sunk Friday to create underwater memorial for 21-year-old who died scuba diving

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man died doing what he loved three years ago, and now his loved ones are set to create the perfect memorial for him.

Brian Davis was 21 years old when he died during a scuba diving spearfishing trip. Davis loved the outdoors and all things ocean.

After Davis' death, his loved ones began working hard to create a fitting tribute. Three years later the opportunity arrived.

On Friday, July 21, a former Coast Guard Cutter renamed "Brian Davis" will be sunk 20 miles out from Masonboro Inlet.

That ship will eventually form an artificial reef, creating a habitat for ocean wildlife and a long-lasting memorial for his loved ones to visit.

"His spirit will be down there with anybody that goes and sees it, whether they're fishing on top or diving on the bottom," Davis' dad Charles Davis told WWAY.
