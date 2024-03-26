Carnival Cruise Line temporarily moving Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Va. after bridge collapse

The next seven-day Carnival Legend trip scheduled for March 31 will operate out of Norfolk.

BALTIMORE -- Carnival Cruise Line said Tuesday that it is temporarily moving its Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Virginia following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Carnival Legend is scheduled to return from its current voyage on Sunday, March 31. Officials said guests will return to Norfolk on Sunday and be bussed back to Baltimore.

The next seven-day Carnival Legend trip scheduled for March 31 will operate out of Norfolk.

Officials say guests are being informed of this change.

Royal Caribbean International's Vision of the Seas is set to return to Baltimore on April 4, however no official changes have been made.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy and collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and extend our heartfelt prayers to all those impacted. We are closely monitoring the situation, and our port logistics team is currently working on alternatives for Vision of the Seas' ongoing and upcoming sailings," said a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean.

A cargo ship crashed into the bridge early Tuesday morning, causing a near-total collapse of the span and halting vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore.

A search-and-rescue effort is underway, with divers and emergency personnel desperately combing the Patapsco River for people believed to have fallen from the collapsing bridge into the frigid water below, officials said. Two workers were rescued while six remain unaccounted for.

"Our thoughts remain with the impacted families and first responders in Baltimore," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.