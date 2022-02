RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged in a double fatal crash that happened Sunday night on Brier Creek Parkway in Raleigh.Raleigh Police said Jose Saul Diaz-Morales, 32, has been charged with driving while impaired.Police say the crash happened about 10:45 p.m. when two vehicles driving west in the 9600 block of Brier Creek Parkway collided. One of them ran off the road and hit a tree.Two people in that vehicle died.The second vehicle then ran off the road and hit a tree in the center median.Investigators said speed was also a factor in the crash.