Black Duke women's volleyball player endures racial slurs, threats by BYU fan during match

A BYU fan has been banned for repeatedly calling a Duke player the N-word and threatening her during Friday night's women's volleyball game at Smith Fieldhouse.

PROVO, Utah (WTVD) -- ABC11 is working to learn more about an incident involving a Duke women's volleyball player who was reportedly harassed during a game Friday night at Brigham Young.

The Duke player, who is Black, was apparently called a racial slur by a BYU fan sitting in the student section.

BYU said that the fan was not a student at the university.

ABC4 in Utah reported that the fan has been banned.

On Saturday, Duke released a statement that read in part: "Our Duke student-athletes should always have the opportunity to compete in an inclusive ... anti-racist environment which promotes equality and fair play."

BYU's Athletic Department responded to the incident by saying, "All of God's children deserve love and respect ... and BYU Athletics is completely committed to leading out in abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice of any kind and rooting out racism."

BYU also said it "wholeheartedly" apologized to Duke University and "especially its student-athletes."

