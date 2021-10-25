Foul play not suspected in deaths of Hoke County 11th graders found in car at elementary school

EMBED <>More Videos

2 Hoke County 11th graders found dead in car at elementary school

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Hoke County 11th grade students were found dead in a car over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Hoke County Schools said the bodies of Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez were found in a vehicle on the campus of Don Steed Elementary School early Sunday morning.

They were both 11th graders at Hoke County High School.

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is investigating to find out what happened.

In a statement Tuesday morning, a representative for the sheriff's office said the medical examiner is Raleigh is working to determine the teens' cause of death, but foul play is not suspected. The representative said the teens' families are distraught.

"This is a great loss for our entire district family. We offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and the HCHS community in their time of need," Superintendent Dr. Debra Dowless said in a statement.

She said there would be school counselors and support staff on campus Monday and Tuesday to help students and staff cope.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hoke countystudent diesdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News