Foul play not suspected in deaths of Hoke County 11th graders found in car at elementary school

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Hoke County 11th grade students were found dead in a car over the weekend.A spokesperson for Hoke County Schools said the bodies of Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez were found in a vehicle on the campus of Don Steed Elementary School early Sunday morning.They were both 11th graders at Hoke County High School.The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is investigating to find out what happened.In a statement Tuesday morning, a representative for the sheriff's office said the medical examiner is Raleigh is working to determine the teens' cause of death, but foul play is not suspected. The representative said the teens' families are distraught."This is a great loss for our entire district family. We offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and the HCHS community in their time of need," Superintendent Dr. Debra Dowless said in a statement.She said there would be school counselors and support staff on campus Monday and Tuesday to help students and staff cope.