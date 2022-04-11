britney spears

Britney Spears announces she's pregnant in Instagram post

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.

On Monday, Spears posted on her verified Instagram account that she had lost weight to go on her recent Maui vacation, only to gain it back.

She wrote that Asghari told her she was "food pregnant."

"So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," Spears wrote.

Spears and Asghari, who got engaged in September 2021, have been open about their desire to have a child together.

During court testimonies last year as Spears sought to end the conservatorship that had controlled her life for more than a decade, she testified that she wanted to have a baby but that her court-ordered conservators prohibited her from getting off of birth control.

In December, she teased followers with news of a "new addition to the family" before introducing the world to her Australian Shepherd puppy named Sawyer.

The singer posted on Monday that she "won't be going out as much" to prevent paparazzi from getting photos of her pregnant, which they sell to make money.

She is the mother of two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with ex husband Kevin Federline.

