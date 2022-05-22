Brooklyn Half Marathon runner dies after collapsing at finish line

NEW YORK -- A man died after he collapsed at the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon Saturday.Police say the 30-year-old man from Brooklyn collapsed just before 9 a.m. after crossing the finish line in Coney Island.The New York Road Runners said that the man was immediately attended to by on-site medical staff and then was rushed to Coney Island Hospital.It's not clear if heat was a factor, police believe he may have suffered a cardiac episode. The Medical Examiner has yet to determine a cause of death.New York Road Runners released the following statement:The New York City Fire Department said EMS attended to 17 people, one refused medical attention while the 16 others were taken to the hospital with five of them in serious condition.Over 22,000 runners were expected to run from Prospect Park to the Coney Island boardwalk in the Saturday half marathon, which returned to full capacity for the first time in three years.Temperatures exceeded 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.7 degrees Celsius) as of midday in Brooklyn. A heat advisory cautioning that hot temperatures and high humidity could spark heat illnesses remains in effect throughout New York City until 8 p.m. Saturday.The identity of the runner who died has not yet been released. This is the first runner death at the Brooklyn Half Marathon since 2014.