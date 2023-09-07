Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining Sept. shows due to peptic ulcer disease

The shows will now take place next summer: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, and Friday, August 23, 2024.

PHILADELPHIA -- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September due to an illness the singer has been suffering from.

The announcement was made in a statement released on Wednesday night.

The statement says Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, and that medical advisors told him that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.

(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

"Over here on E. Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," Springsteen said in a statement. "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at out U.S. shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon. Love and god bless all, Bruce."

Among the shows canceled was Thursday night's performance at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

A performance at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Sept. 16, and MVP Arena in Albany on Sept. 19 were also canceled.

Earlier this summer, two shows scheduled at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia were also postponed. The rescheduled dates will now take place next summer: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, and Friday, August 23, 2024.

Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine. The most common symptom of a peptic ulcer is stomach pain.